Insight Folios Inc Increases Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Insight Folios Inc increased its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $944,528,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $664,077,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $503,385,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Elevance Health by 825.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 758,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,715,000 after buying an additional 676,769 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ELV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.85. 608,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,282. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $497.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.68. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $519.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.90%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

