Insight Folios Inc Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.9% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in PayPal by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $5,261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $1.37 on Friday, reaching $64.77. The company had a trading volume of 10,208,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,227,306. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

