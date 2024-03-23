Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Global Trust Asset Management LLC

Global Trust Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,070 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

VNQ traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,923,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,789,547. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.95. The stock has a market cap of $32.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $90.09.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

