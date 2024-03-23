TSP Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its position in Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 306,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,463 shares during the period. Barings Participation Investors accounts for approximately 1.7% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Barings Participation Investors were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 272,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 124,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 152,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 83,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Barings Participation Investors by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 18,293 shares during the period.

Get Barings Participation Investors alerts:

Barings Participation Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MPV traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.06. 27,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,631. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. Barings Participation Investors has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $16.42.

Barings Participation Investors Company Profile

Barings Participation Investors is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below-investment grade, long-term corporate debt obligations which are directly purchased from its issuers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Participation Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Participation Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.