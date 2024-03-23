Global Trust Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,020 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.7% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $1,987,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $6.97 on Friday, hitting $481.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,277,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,909. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $424.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $449.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $346.31 and a 52 week high of $490.00.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.32%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock valued at $23,309,067 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

