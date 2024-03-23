Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Shares Sold by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Barings Corporate Investors were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the second quarter worth $27,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter worth $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Barings Corporate Investors during the second quarter worth $149,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the first quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Barings Corporate Investors in the second quarter valued at $191,000.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

MCI stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. The company had a trading volume of 31,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,295. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $12.96 and a one year high of $19.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.21.

Barings Corporate Investors Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

