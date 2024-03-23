TSP Capital Management Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its holdings in Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (NYSE:LICY – Free Report) by 87.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 594,100 shares during the quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Li-Cycle were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LICY. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in Li-Cycle by 215.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 47,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $109,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle in the third quarter worth $109,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 18.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,189,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,322,000 after purchasing an additional 496,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li-Cycle by 149.9% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 59,800 shares during the last quarter. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LICY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.13. 9,706,099 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,654,196. The firm has a market cap of $202.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.96. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.40.

In related news, CFO Debbie Simpson sold 81,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.41, for a total value of $33,556.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 357,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,553.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,359 shares of company stock valued at $63,438. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

