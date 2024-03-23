TSP Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC cut its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 248,388 shares during the period. Western Union makes up approximately 0.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Western Union by 969.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 765,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after acquiring an additional 694,026 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 799.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,865,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546,885 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,299,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,302,000 after acquiring an additional 244,286 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 3rd quarter worth $527,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Western Union during the 2nd quarter worth $5,078,000. 88.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Timothy P. Murphy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $128,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,205 shares in the company, valued at $722,234.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Union Stock Down 0.8 %

WU stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,308,503. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.84. The Western Union Company has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 113.63%. Western Union’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.95%.

Western Union Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.