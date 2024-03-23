TSP Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 426,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 177,350 shares during the period. Stratasys comprises about 2.1% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $6,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $11.55. The company had a trading volume of 185,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,286. The firm has a market cap of $804.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.38. Stratasys Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $21.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $156.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

Stratasys Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

