Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 140 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 769,014. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.94. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $114.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

