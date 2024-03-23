TSP Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the period. Waste Management accounts for 3.0% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $8,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. HSBC cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Management from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 9,550 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,738,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,816,516. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,804,339.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,929,355 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.3 %

WM stock traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $211.78. 1,453,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,503,145. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.57 and a 200-day moving average of $177.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $213.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.21. Waste Management had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

