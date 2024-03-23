Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP) is TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

TSP Capital Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,228,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple accounts for approximately 6.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TSP Capital Management Group LLC owned 6.26% of Maui Land & Pineapple worth $19,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 367.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 3,705.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Maui Land & Pineapple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:MLP traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 36,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,012. Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc. has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $22.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46.

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

