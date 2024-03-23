Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Purchased by TSP Capital Management Group LLC

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,216,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,625 shares during the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises approximately 4.8% of TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $1,060,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 1,734,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,733,000 after purchasing an additional 415,571 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on WBD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.24.

Shares of WBD stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 28,546,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,697,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.34 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

