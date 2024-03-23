Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.85

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.20, with a volume of 77627 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

Secom Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85 and a beta of 0.38.

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 7.57%.

Secom Company Profile

SECOM CO., LTD., together with its subsidiaries, provides security services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geospatial Information Services, BPO and ICT Services, and Other Services. The Security Services segment offers static guard, armored car, merchandise, and other services, as well as online security systems.

