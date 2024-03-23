Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.78

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.78 and last traded at $24.76, with a volume of 35269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.11.

Sumitomo Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.48 billion during the quarter. Sumitomo had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sumitomo Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sumitomo Company Profile

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.