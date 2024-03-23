Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $44.08

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.08 and last traded at $43.80, with a volume of 56553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th.

Get Experian alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Experian

Experian Stock Up 0.2 %

Experian Company Profile

The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.84.

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.