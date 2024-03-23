DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $109.20

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.20 and last traded at $105.43, with a volume of 25888 shares. The stock had previously closed at $104.58.

DBS Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68.

DBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be issued a $1.5551 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 5th. This is an increase from DBS Group’s previous dividend of $1.37.

About DBS Group

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides commercial banking and financial services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

