HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 435 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,515,000 after purchasing an additional 24,718 shares during the last quarter. Lpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 263,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 249.0% in the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,438,000 after acquiring an additional 80,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.56. The company had a trading volume of 392,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,757. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $143.35 and a 1-year high of $185.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

