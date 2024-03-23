Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.59

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 12566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.
Commerzbank Stock Down 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.
Commerzbank Company Profile
Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Commerzbank
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.