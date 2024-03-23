Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.59

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 12566 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.54.

Commerzbank Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Commerzbank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market products and services to private and small business customers, corporate groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients in Germany and internationally. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.