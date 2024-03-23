Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.45

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.45 and last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 4144842 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVTS. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Navitas Semiconductor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.82.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $26.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.68 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 183.04% and a negative return on equity of 18.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,913.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Navitas Semiconductor news, EVP Ranbir Singh sold 10,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,913.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Sheridan sold 38,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $184,468.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,061,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,695,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,429 shares of company stock valued at $352,459. 36.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVTS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $711,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Navitas Semiconductor by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,462,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

