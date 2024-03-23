National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.83

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.83 and last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 34957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.95.
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
