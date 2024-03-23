Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.27

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $42.27 and last traded at $42.12, with a volume of 137051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.68.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.68 and its 200 day moving average is $38.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

