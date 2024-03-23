Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.43

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.43 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 917653 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VITL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Vital Farms Stock Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28. The company has a market capitalization of $959.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59 and a beta of 0.84.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.10 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,298,317.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $224,516.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $776,733.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,317.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,737 shares of company stock worth $4,495,722. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 2,798.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 106.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 582.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Articles

