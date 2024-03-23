Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 130,880 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the previous session’s volume of 59,366 shares.The stock last traded at $21.27 and had previously closed at $21.07.

Separately, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $482.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Legacy Housing news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $444,918.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 784,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,066,645.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Legacy Housing news, EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $829,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,892,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,579,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $444,918.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 784,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,066,645.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,275 shares of company stock valued at $5,184,739 in the last 90 days. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 419,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after purchasing an additional 20,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the 4th quarter valued at $1,151,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 336.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 12,311 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Legacy Housing by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Legacy Housing by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 78,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

