Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.78

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$10.78 and last traded at C$11.41, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$11.35.

Big Banc Split Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.23. The stock has a market cap of C$15.86 million and a P/E ratio of 60.05.

Big Banc Split Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Big Banc Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Banc Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.