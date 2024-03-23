Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29, Briefing.com reports. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 46.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU traded down $75.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $403.19. 19,680,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,017. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.89. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $304.19 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LULU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 311.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 107 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 670.6% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.