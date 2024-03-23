Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.13

Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.13 and last traded at $35.01, with a volume of 310231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on WES. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.10 and a 200 day moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm had revenue of $858.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.46%.

Insider Activity

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Kenneth F. Owen acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.87 per share, with a total value of $87,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.96 per share, with a total value of $237,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,510.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WES. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,853 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,945 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after buying an additional 25,249 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,108,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,962,000 after buying an additional 136,334 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.