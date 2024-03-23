Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Trading Up 6.4%

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Free Report) traded up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.27 and last traded at $13.27. 292,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 707,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.47.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $24.33.

The company has a market cap of $855.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.85.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $517.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.04 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Readystate Asset Management LP grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 141.1% in the 4th quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 81,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 47,827 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC grew its position in Air Transport Services Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 137,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing, and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cargo Aircraft Management Inc (CAM) and ACMI Services. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

