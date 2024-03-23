The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Hits New 1-Year High at $157.98

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $157.98 and last traded at $157.98, with a volume of 1521516 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $153.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.07.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The PNC Financial Services Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 350.0% during the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

