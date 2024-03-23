Ankr Price Tops $0.0438 on Major Exchanges (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0438 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $438.41 million and approximately $46.60 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ankr has traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00016156 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00025325 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,806.59 or 0.99992522 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011731 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00154850 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000057 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.04305101 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 285 active market(s) with $49,746,011.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

