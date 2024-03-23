ELIS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $218.92 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0585 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. ELIS has a market cap of $11.70 million and approximately $218.92 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00016156 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00025325 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,806.59 or 0.99992522 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011731 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00154850 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.05896906 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $25,847.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars.

