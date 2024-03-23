Hermez Network (HEZ) Price Down 1.9% Over Last Week

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Hermez Network has a market cap of $153.97 million and approximately $56,877.37 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.21 or 0.00006459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00007640 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00016156 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00025325 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001646 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64,806.59 or 0.99992522 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00011731 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100.36 or 0.00154850 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a token. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.16699435 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $75,855.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

