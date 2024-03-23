HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

HB Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock traded down $1.50 on Friday, reaching $155.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.81. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $174.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GPC. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

