HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 913 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $9,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.61. 1,612,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,461,475. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $101.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,018,996.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.58.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

