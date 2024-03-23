HB Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,812 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,339 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,812 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $9,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.4% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 0.9% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Target by 5.0% during the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,658.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.63. 2,443,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,989,267. The business has a 50 day moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day moving average of $133.25. The company has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $175.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Target from $153.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Target from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

