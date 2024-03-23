HB Wealth Management LLC Has $13.40 Million Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,476 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after buying an additional 114,428,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,626,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,347,000 after purchasing an additional 511,407 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,024,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,079,000 after purchasing an additional 183,410 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,601,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,444,000 after purchasing an additional 280,775 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,407,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,885. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average is $52.70.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

