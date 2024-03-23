HB Wealth Management LLC Has $12.26 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

HB Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of Genuine Parts worth $12,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth $28,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:GPC traded down $1.50 on Friday, hitting $155.88. 588,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,261. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.87%.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total value of $503,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

