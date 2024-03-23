HB Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

HB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,240 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Southern in the 4th quarter worth $435,979,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $392,186,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,131,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,547,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 5,840.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,949,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,575 shares during the last quarter. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. 3,137,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,518,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.14%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,984.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $60,286.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

