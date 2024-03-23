Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) CFO Sells $76,171.42 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) CFO John Alexander Young sold 1,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.27, for a total transaction of $76,171.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,023.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ambarella Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $49.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.02. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.59 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 74.81% and a negative return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $51.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ambarella from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. 79.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

