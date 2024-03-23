4,317 Shares in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Purchased by Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BNDX. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 84,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,307 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wiser Wealth Management Inc now owns 338,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,621,000 after purchasing an additional 21,628 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,313,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,152,000 after acquiring an additional 222,249 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDX opened at $49.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.80 and a 200-day moving average of $48.69. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.30 and a one year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.0851 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

