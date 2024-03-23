The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $1,263.50

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,263.50 ($16.09) and last traded at GBX 1,258.50 ($16.02), with a volume of 729135 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,227 ($15.62).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SGE shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 970 ($12.35) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.40).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SGE

The Sage Group Price Performance

The Sage Group Increases Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,307.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,196.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,107.51.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were given a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 11th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9,500.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Sangeeta Anand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,208 ($15.38) per share, with a total value of £12,080 ($15,378.74). Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.