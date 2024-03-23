Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Trading Up 5.6%

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.72 and last traded at $4.70. 2,653,636 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 18,236,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SAVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $8.17.

Spirit Airlines Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.38.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spirit Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Spirit Airlines

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 862.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

Featured Stories

