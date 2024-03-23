Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Down 4.4%

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.60. Approximately 955,696 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 6,925,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Rumble Stock Down 5.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.70 and a 200 day moving average of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Get Rumble alerts:

Institutional Trading of Rumble

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 12,596 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 44,863 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rumble by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About Rumble

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators. It also operates locals.com, a subscription platform for creators and subscribers to engage through VOD, podcasts, live chat, polls, and community discussions; and Rumble Advertising Center (RAC), an online advertising management exchange.

Featured Articles

