AerCap (NYSE:AER) Hits New 1-Year High at $87.00

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.00 and last traded at $87.00, with a volume of 475609 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AER. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.71.

AerCap Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.52. The company has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.84.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 14.92%. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AerCap

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of AerCap by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,028,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,837,000 after buying an additional 1,901,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,261,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,744,000 after buying an additional 269,167 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,633,000 after buying an additional 1,476,236 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in AerCap by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,128,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,708,000 after purchasing an additional 215,460 shares during the period. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in AerCap by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,069,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,438,000 after purchasing an additional 211,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

