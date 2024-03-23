Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading Down 4.6%

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.17 and last traded at $10.30. Approximately 1,029,580 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,305,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARQT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Trading Down 5.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.11.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Tejara Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 88.3% during the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 309,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 176,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

