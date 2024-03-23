Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Trading Down 5.9% Following Insider Selling

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $10.39 and last traded at $10.42. 3,335,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 7,333,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.07.

Specifically, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $216,382.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,252,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,257,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 20,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $216,382.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,252,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,257,226.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,853 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $292,794.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 791,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,513,470.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,161 shares of company stock worth $3,984,008 in the last ninety days. 19.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RXRX. TD Cowen began coverage on Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.37 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 735.99% and a negative return on equity of 72.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRX. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 966.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

