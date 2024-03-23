BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Stock Price Down 4.9%

BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.65. 303,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 726,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.92.

BRC Stock Down 5.3 %

Institutional Trading of BRC

The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $910.12 million, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in BRC by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new position in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in BRC by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BRC in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.21% of the company’s stock.

About BRC

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

