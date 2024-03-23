SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up to $9.92

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.92, but opened at $10.29. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $10.70, with a volume of 205,228 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on SkyWater Technology from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SkyWater Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.29 million, a PE ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 4.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.12. SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 30.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of SkyWater Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $120,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,441,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,580,389.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other SkyWater Technology news, CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 17,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $172,282.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 519,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,215.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Loren A. Unterseher sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $120,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,441,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,580,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 417,129 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,486 over the last quarter. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 21,168 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SkyWater Technology by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pure-play technology foundry that engages in the provision of semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, micro-electromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

