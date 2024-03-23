Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) shot up 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.15 and last traded at $23.09. 100,352 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 156,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Down 2.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.93 and a 200-day moving average of $25.18.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $73,079.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,032.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 4,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $90,484.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,701.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael L. Pfeiffer sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $73,079.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,032.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,707 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,474 over the last three months. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AOSL. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

