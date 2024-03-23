LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Trading 6.1% Higher

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.67 and last traded at $43.37. 58,008 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 336,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of LendingTree from $24.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

LendingTree Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $538.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.55 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LendingTree

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in LendingTree by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Shenkman Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 223,440 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 4th quarter worth $4,930,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of LendingTree by 206.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 199,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 134,257 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in LendingTree by 253.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 180,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,300,000 after buying an additional 129,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 456.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 146,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 120,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

Featured Stories

